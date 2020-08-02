



Romelu Lukaku believes Inter are heading in the right direction after finishing as runners-up to Juventus in Serie A.

A 2-0 final weekend win at Atalanta secured the runners-up spot for Antonio Conte’s men, whose fine late-season form meant they finished only a point shy of Juve, who contrastingly shambled towards the finishing post.

Lukaku scored 23 goals in 36 top-flight outings in his debut campaign for the Nerazzurri following an €80million switch from Manchester United and hopes the best is yet to come.





“Serie A is finished but we’re still building and going the right way,” the Belgium striker wrote in an Instagram post.

“Thank you for supporting the team throughout this season. To all of my team-mates, you guys have been wonderful. I would give my all for you guys every single day.”

Inter’s final haul of 82 points matched their title-winning total under Jose Mourinho in 2009-10.

It is the first time they have earned in excess of 79 points without winning the Scudetto.