Inter Milan have signed another Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez after bringing Romelu Lukaku to San Siro last week, according to the club official website.

The 30-year-old Chile international will stay with Antonio Conte’s Serie A side on season-long loan until 30 June 2020 after disappointing 18 months at Old Trafford.

The deal does not include an option to buy, which means, if Sanchez were to rediscover his form in Italy, Manchester United could demand a bigger fee for the former Arsenal star at the end of the season.

Ex-Barcelona forward is therefore reunited with former Old Trafford teammate and good friend Romelu Lukaku, who already scored on his Serie A debut, a 4-0 victory over Lecce.

Sanchez is the fifth Chilean in Inter’s history, with Ivan Zamorano, David Pizarro, Luis Jimenez and Gary Medel coming before him and he will have the chance to link back up with Samir Handanovic and Kwadwo Asamoah for the Nerazzurri, both ex-teammates at Udinese.

Sanchez has had a disastrous 19 months at Old Trafford since leaving Arsenal in January 2018, scoring just five times in 45 appearances.