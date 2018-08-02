Inter Milan have signed right-back Sime Vrsaljko on loan from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season.

The Italian side have an option to buy the Croatia international, who started six of his country’s seven games at the World Cup – including the final, for a fee reportedly totalling £21.34m.

Vrsaljko, 26, returns to Serie A after spending three seasons at Genoa and Sassuolo between 2013 and 2016.

He joins compatriots Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic at the San Siro.

And reports suggest Inter are interested in signing another Croatia international – Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.