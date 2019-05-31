<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Inter Milan have reportedly made contact with Chelsea over the signing of Victor Moses this summer.

According to the Italian media, the Nerazzurri still see Moses as their first choice and have begun discussions with the Blues over a potential deal.

The 28-year-old joined Turkish side Fenerbahce on loan back in January, however, Inter Milan‘s reported permanent interest in the player has thrown his Chelsea future up in the air.

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is set to take over at Inter Milan over the summer and is thought to be keen on reuniting himself with the former Nigeria international.

A reported €12m fee may well be enough to tempt Chelsea into selling Moses, who moved to Stamford Bridge in 2012 from Wigan Athletic.

Moses enjoyed a fine season under Conte in his first season in charge with Chelsea, and it appears as if the pair may well be linking up again at the San Siro over the summer.

He scored four goals in 14 league appearances for Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig in the just concluded season.