<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign striker Romelu Lukaku for a fee that could rise to 74 million pounds

Manchester United in July rejected Inter Milan’s 54 million pounds bid for Lukaku, who was fined by the club after missing training on Tuesday.

Lukaku’s agent, Federico Pastorello, flew to London on Wednesday in an attempt to resolve Lukaku’s future.

Later that evening, Pastorello posted a photo on Instagram of them on board a private jet with the caption: “Ready to take off. Direction Milano.”

United and Inter Milan had been some way apart in their valuation, with United wanting to recoup at least the 75 million pounds they paid Everton two years ago.

Inter and fellow Serie A side Juventus have been competing to sign Lukaku, who did not play in pre-season because of an ankle injury.

Inter manager Antonio Conte – who wanted to sign Lukaku when he was Chelsea boss – has said he remains his number one target, adding: “I consider him a player who could improve our team.”

United have an interest in Juventus’ Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic, 33, who could reinforce their forward options.