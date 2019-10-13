<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Inter Milan have reportedly pinpointed Ruben Neves as a potential target ahead of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has impressed many since joining Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2017, serving as the creative midfield heartbeat of the team over 97 appearances.

New Inter boss Antonio Conte, who joined the club over the summer, is said to be keen on adding a marquee midfielder to go with record signing Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian arriving on deadline day for £72m.

According to Calcio Mercato, Neves has been named as one of three potential options for Inter to pursue in January.

It is claimed that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ivan Rakitic are also on the club’s radar, but Neves is viewed as a cheaper option.

The Portuguese midfielder, whose contract at Molineux runs until 2023, could be available for around £44m.