



Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is planning a massive raid on his former club Chelsea in the ongoing transfer market.

Conte has identified three Chelsea players he wants to reunite with as he is prepared to sign the likes of Emerson Palmieri, Marcos Alonso and Olivier Giroud.

Alonso and Palmieri have fallen short of what manager Frank Lampard wants at the Stamford Bridge and they seem surplus to requirement in Lampard’s set up.

Cesar Azpilicueta has been drafted in the left-back position on several occasions after Alonso and Emerson failed to convince Lampard.





Conte was the manager that signed Emerson for Chelsea and he is interested in reuniting with the former AS Roma player and he is also keen in signing Alonso this summer.

Conte is not stopping there, the Italian tactician has also shown interest in the service of Chelsea centre forward Olivier Giroud.

Lampard has identified Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell as an ideal replacement for the out of favour left-backs, should Conte increase his valuation for the players Chelsea will entertain such move and cash in on the players this summer.