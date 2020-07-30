



Inter Milan want Lionel Messi for a record-breaking fee, the Serie A outfit is prepared to part ways with a sum of 260 million euros to sign the Argentine.

Messi’s contract expires in the summer of 2021 but Barcelona directors are in doubts about the future of their capital, according to the report in La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Inter Milan is willing to lure Messi to Serie A and they are willing to make huge offer for the Argentine midfielder with a four-year contract worth 260 million euros.





Messi will be entitled to a net income of 50 million euros, exceeding that of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, Inter Milan will also benefit from the arrival of the Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi has not considered leaving Barcelona this summer but a future move has not been ruled out with Inter Milan and Manchester City interested in his signature.