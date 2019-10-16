Inter Milan are reportedly weighing up a January move for Chelsea centre-forward Olivier Giroud.
The France international, who will see his current deal at c expire next summer, has not featured for the Blues in the Premier League since the end of August.
The 33-year-old has not even made the bench for Chelsea’s last three league fixtures, and there have been suggestions that he could leave in a cut-price deal during the January transfer window.
According to Tuttosport, Inter are considering a mid-season swoop for the 2018 World Cup winner after learning that Alexis Sanchez is facing a period on the sidelines with an ankle injury.
The Chile international is due to meet with a specialist on Wednesday to determine the best course of action for the problem which he picked up on international duty.
There have been suggestions that the on-loan Manchester United forward could require surgery to correct the issue, which could rule the 30-year-old out of action until 2020.