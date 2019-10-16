<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Inter Milan are reportedly weighing up a January move for Chelsea centre-forward Olivier Giroud.

The France international, who will see his current deal at c expire next summer, has not featured for the Blues in the Premier League since the end of August.

The 33-year-old has not even made the bench for Chelsea’s last three league fixtures, and there have been suggestions that he could leave in a cut-price deal during the January transfer window.

According to Tuttosport, Inter are considering a mid-season swoop for the 2018 World Cup winner after learning that Alexis Sanchez is facing a period on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

The Chile international is due to meet with a specialist on Wednesday to determine the best course of action for the problem which he picked up on international duty.

There have been suggestions that the on-loan Manchester United forward could require surgery to correct the issue, which could rule the 30-year-old out of action until 2020.