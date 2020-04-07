<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Inter Milan has joined Barcelona in the race to sign Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to report in Gazzetta dello Sport.

The report claims that Inter has received a boost in the battle for Aubameyang’s signature, with city rivals AC Milan dropping out of the race.

Rossonero chief exec Ivan Gazidis signed Aubameyang for the Gunners and had hoped to bring him to Milan this summer.





Gazidis has now given up in the race to sign the former Borussia Dortmund attacker, which means that Inter Milan is the only Serie A club vying for the signature of the Arsenal attacker.

Inter Milan could be preparing for life after Lautaro Martinez who is tipped to join Barcelona at the end of the current campaign.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has been clamouring for the signing of Aubamenyang and the club is ready to meet his demand.