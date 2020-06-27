



Serie A giants Inter Milan are optimistic they will be able to extend the loan deal of Nigeria winger Victor Moses.

Moses linked up with Inter on a six-month loan deal in January, which will expire at the end of this month.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are now looking to extend the contract to the end of August.





The coronavirus outbreak has caused the Serie A season to be massively delayed, like many other leagues around Europe, and so it’s necessary to negotiate extensions for players who are currently on loan, or due to have their contract expire.

Inter are optimistic that a deal can be reached, especially with Moses open to the idea of extending his stay at the club.

If the deal is fully finalised on Monday, the Nerazzurri are hoping that the Italian football federation will intervene to help.