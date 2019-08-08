<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.

The 26-year-old striker arrives at the San Siro in a club-record deal worth around £73m just two years after joining United from Everton.

Lukaku has been AWOL from training with the Red Devils this week as he tried to force an exit, having fallen behind Marcus Rashford in the pecking order at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The deal has now gone through, with Inter beating Serie A rivals Juventus to the signing.

Lukaku scored 42 goals in 96 appearances during his two seasons with United, including 15 in 45 outings last term.

The Belgium international’s departure leaves Rashford as the only senior centre-forward in the United squad,

although Mason Greenwood is expected to be promoted to the first team while the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial can also play through the middle.