Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte wants Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo at the Sansiro at the end of the season, according to report from Italian media.

Inter Milan is said to be interested in the signing of the 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder, who is contracted to the Camp Nou outfit till 2024.

It is widely believed in the Inter Milan that Martinez could make a move to the Catalan club and player plus cash deal is what Barcelona will prefer to offer so as to raise the necessary fund to sign other targets including Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar at the end of the season.





Arthur has made 23 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1362 minutes with four goals and four assists to his name.

Conte wants depth in the midfield and he is keen on bringing the Brazilian midfielder in order to supply Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan is bracing up for Barcelona offer and would like the Liga Champions to include the former Gremio attacking midfielder in the deal to see Martinez go the other way.