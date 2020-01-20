<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Inter Milan chief executive Beppe Marotta has confirmed the Nerazzuri’s interest in Victor Moses as one of three potential January incomings from the Premier League.

Marotta says Inter’s interest in Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud remains but both deals could be affected by other matters.

According to Sky Sports News, Inter were interested in Moses in the summer where he would get a second chance to work under coach Antonio Conte.

Moses was loaned out to Fenerbahce by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri last January but has only played six times this season because of a recurring thigh injury.





When asked about Inter’s interest in the 29-year-old, Marotta said: “Moses? He is definitely a candidate.”

Inter’s recruitment this month has been focused around two other Premier League players in Eriksen and Giroud, whose representatives the club has been in discussion with.

Conte is also keen on reuniting with Giroud, who he signed for Chelsea in January 2018 and who is also out of contract in the summer.

Sky in Italy reported last week that Giroud had already agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter and the clubs were not far apart in their valuation.