<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Inter Milan and Chelsea have reportedly approached Napoli striker Dries Mertens as they bid to snap him up on a free transfer this summer.

Mertens is out of contract in June and has so far been unable to agree a new deal with the club’s chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis.

French football website Le10sport. com reports that Inter and Chelsea will now battle it out to agree a deal in January ahead of a summer move.

After emerging as a winger at the beginning of his career, Mertens was converted to a false nine by Maurizio Sarri, which saw him develop into a prolific goalscorer.

Mertens, who started his career at Gent before spells at AGOVV, Utrecht and PSV, is involved in a dispute between De Laurentiis and the club’s players this season.





Napoli players refused to attend a training camp organised by the chairman following their Champions League draw with RB Salzburg.

De Laurentiis responded by claiming he would sell his entire squad, while Gazzetta dello Sport said Mertens would be sold in January.

Inter and Chelsea are now circling for the 32-year-old who has become one of the best goalscorers in Europe in recent years.

The Belgium international has scored 118 goals in 304 games, a tally which means he is the highest goalscorer in Napoli’s history.

A further report in Corriere dello Sport recently claimed Mertens has already agreed a two-year deal to join Inter worth €6m per season.

If he was to join Chelsea, however, he could return to the winger role he emerged in years ago, as the Blues bid to strengthen in wide areas.