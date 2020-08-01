Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis believes his team can get a result that will make them progress in the Europa League after Thursday's 1-1 Round of 32 draw against Manchester United at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Nigeria winger Emmanuel Dennis is a subject of interest from Serie A clubs Inter Milan and Atalanta.

Dennis has attracted the interest of clubs around Europe following an impressive campaign for Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge last season.

The versatile winger bagged a brace in Brugge’s 2-2 away draw against Real Madrid in a Champions League clash and also scored in the 1-1 home draw against Manchester United in the Europa League.


Dennis scored six goals in 23 league appearances for Brugge last season.

Italian football transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio reported that Inter Milan and Atalanta are keen on signing the player.

Club Brugge are willing to sell the winger but will demand around €25m from any potential suitor.

