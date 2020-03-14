Inter Milan are unlikely to activate their option to buy Victor Moses at the end of the season.
Moses linked up with the Nerazzurri on a six-month loan with €10m option to buy from Chelsea in the January transfer window.
According to a report, Inter Milan only brought the winger in to be a stopgap and are unlikely to buy him on a permanent basis.
Moses has made four league appearances for the former European champions since arriving at the club.
The 29-year-old spent time on loan at Turkish giants Fenerbahce before reuniting with Antonio Conte at Inter.
Moses was the first-choice right-wing back at Stamford bridge under the Italian, playing 78 times over his two seasons at the club, including 34 Premier League appearances in the title winning 2016/17 campaign.
The 29-year-old has made 128 appearances for the Blues, scoring 18 goals in the process.