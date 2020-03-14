<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Inter Milan are unlikely to activate their option to buy Victor Moses at the end of the season.

Moses linked up with the Nerazzurri on a six-month loan with €10m option to buy from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

According to a report, Inter Milan only brought the winger in to be a stopgap and are unlikely to buy him on a permanent basis.

Moses has made four league appearances for the former European champions since arriving at the club.





The 29-year-old spent time on loan at Turkish giants Fenerbahce before reuniting with Antonio Conte at Inter.

Moses was the first-choice right-wing back at Stamford bridge under the Italian, playing 78 times over his two seasons at the club, including 34 Premier League appearances in the title winning 2016/17 campaign.

The 29-year-old has made 128 appearances for the Blues, scoring 18 goals in the process.