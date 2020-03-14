Former Nigerian international Victor Moses made his league debut for Inter Milan in their Sunday’s clash away to Udinese.

Inter Milan are unlikely to activate their option to buy Victor Moses at the end of the season.

Moses linked up with the Nerazzurri on a six-month loan with €10m option to buy from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

According to a report, Inter Milan only brought the winger in to be a stopgap and are unlikely to buy him on a permanent basis.

Moses has made four league appearances for the former European champions since arriving at the club.


The 29-year-old spent time on loan at Turkish giants Fenerbahce before reuniting with Antonio Conte at Inter.

Moses was the first-choice right-wing back at Stamford bridge under the Italian, playing 78 times over his two seasons at the club, including 34 Premier League appearances in the title winning 2016/17 campaign.

The 29-year-old has made 128 appearances for the Blues, scoring 18 goals in the process.

