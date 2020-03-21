<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Inter Miami are launching an offer to Manchester City veteran David Silva.

Silva will be a free agent once his contract has expired at City in June, bringing to an end a 10-year, trophy-laden stay at the Etihad.

Despite turning 34 in January, Silva is likely to receive offers from a host of top clubs this summer, with MLS teams sure to be among them.





The Mirror says Beckham wants to add Silva’s quality and experience to an inexperienced Miami side playing just their first season in MLS.

The club signed a host of largely unknown players to form their first-ever team but have lost their opening two games by narrow margins.

As a result, Beckham sees Silva as a player who could help his youngsters over the coming months, once football returns following the coronavirus suspension.