



Inter Milan vice-president, Javier Zanetti, is coy over plans to ferry Leo Messi away from Inter Milan.

Zanetti was asked directly if Inter intended to sign the superstar when his contract expires in June.

“We can’t say that, he is a Barcelona player and he’s spent the whole career there. I think he will continue there. We are focused on the group of players we have,” the Inter vice-president told ONTime Sports.





“We must be focused on ourselves, we are focused on the next game. Everyone is doing very well.”

Was Diego Maradona better than the Barcelona star?

“I can’t make comparisons, they are both great champions,” Zanetti said.

“It’s always good when big players move to Serie A. When Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, it was good for the league,” the former defender added.