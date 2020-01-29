Inter are serious about signing Napoli striker Dries Mertens on a free transfer in the Summer and have tabled him a contract offer according to a report from transfer market expert Nicolo Schira.
According to Schira, who took to social media platform Twitter to break the news moments ago, Inter have offered the Belgian international a two year deal with an annual salary of €4.5 million.
This season the 32-year-old has made 22 appearances across all competitions, in which he has scored nine goals and tallied four assists.
