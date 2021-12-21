Inter confirm probe into transfer dealings

Inter Milan confirmed on Tuesday that Italian prosecutors were investigating the sale of players carried out by the club in recent seasons, the latest probe into football transfer dealings in the country.

In a statement, the Italian champions said that they had given investigators documents relating to player sales in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, with prosecutors in Milan wanting to “verify the regular accounting of the related capital gains”.

Inter said that no-one at the club is under investigation, that no charges have been formally presented and that the investigations being carried out are preliminary.

Transfers in Italian football have been under the microscope since the country’s football federation (FIGC) launched its own investigation into a series of suspicious deals in October.

The majority of the transfers being looked at by the FIGC involve Juventus, who are also being investigated by prosecutors in Turin for allegedly making false communications to investors and issuing invoices for non-existent transactions.

That probe regards some 282 million euros of capital gains declared in Juve’s accounts from the past three seasons on a host of transfers.