Inter are inching closer to a final agreement with Manchester United over a deal to sign Alexis Sanchez, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The forward is expected to join on an initial loan deal, which could carry a small fee, with an option to buy for €15 million.
Inter and United have yet to agree on how they will divide up Sanchez’s wages, with the Chilean still due €12.5 million between now and June.
But the optimism filtering from both clubs, along with United’s newfound desire to reach a deal quickly, suggests ‘a turning point’ in negotiations is very close.
Inter initially offered to pay €3.5 million towards Sanchez’s annual salary, before increasing that figure to €4.5 million when United asked them to contribute €7 million.
The Red Devils have since dropped their demands to €6 million, meaning an agreement is now possible for around €5-5.5 million.
Sanchez has already started looking for a house in either Milan or Como and is eager to return to Serie A after an eight-year absence.