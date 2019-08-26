<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Inter are inching closer to a final agreement with Manchester United over a deal to sign Alexis Sanchez, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The forward is expected to join on an initial loan deal, which could carry a small fee, with an option to buy for €15 million.

Inter and United have yet to agree on how they will divide up Sanchez’s wages, with the Chilean still due €12.5 million between now and June.

But the optimism filtering from both clubs, along with United’s newfound desire to reach a deal quickly, suggests ‘a turning point’ in negotiations is very close.

Inter initially offered to pay €3.5 million towards Sanchez’s annual salary, before increasing that figure to €4.5 million when United asked them to contribute €7 million.

The Red Devils have since dropped their demands to €6 million, meaning an agreement is now possible for around €5-5.5 million.

Sanchez has already started looking for a house in either Milan or Como and is eager to return to Serie A after an eight-year absence.