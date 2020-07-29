



Former Inter President and owner Massimo Moratti has slammed Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and claimed that if it were him, he would not be proud about celebrating Calciopoli.

Juventus won their ninth straight Serie A title a few days back and the club marked it by claiming to have won 38 Serie A titles although that is not the case seeing as they had two removed due to the Calciopoli match fixing scandal that rocked Italian football in the mid-2000s.

“The 38 Serie A titles? At their stadium they got distracted. I know that they should have written 36, sometimes it’s good to have a little bit of a memory,” Moratti remarked in an interview with Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli yesterday afternoon.

“I am not saying this to create controversy, because I am friends with Andrea Agnelli but I just wouldn’t be proud of that historical period.”





He then went on to speak about the presence of former Juventus player and manager Antonio Conte and former Juventus executive Giuseppe ‘Beppe’ Marotta now being at Inter.

“I don’t know if I would have brought them to the club. I have not been the president for some time but I must say that Zhang is working for the good of the Nerazzurri. The coach is doing very well, he will do better next year.”

In conclusion Moratti shared his thoughts and feelings on the recent media speculation which has suggested that Barcelona captain and multi-time world player of the year Lionel Messi could move to Inter.

“His father has bought a home near to the Inter headquarters, so maybe it will be easier to go and sign the contract. Maybe he will come, sometimes dreams come true.”