Seria A side Inter Milan will be willing to secure the services of Victor Moses on a permanent basis provided premier league side, Chelsea are prepared to reduce his transfer fee.

Moses joined Inter in January from Chelsea on loan for 10 million euros which Nerazzurri are hoping will be reduced by the premier league side before April, according to Calciomercato’s transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano.





“Victor Moses is entering Antonio Conte’s rotations. Inter in January took him from Chelsea on loan with a right of redemption, set at around 10 million euros.

“The company starts evaluating it for next summer. The final decision will be taken between now and the end of April, the maximum beginning of May. However, Inter has understood that a discount could be obtained from Chelsea compared to the 10 million agreed, especially if the player is not a permanent owner in these months. Ongoing reflections, Moses is playing the future,” said Romano.