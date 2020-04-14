<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Inter have demanded €90 million plus Arturo Vidal on a permanent basis as well as Antoine Griezmann on loan from Barcelona, in return for Lautaro Martinez according to a report aired moments ago by Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.

The Blaugrana club have shown a very strong interest in signing Lautaro Martinez in recent weeks and it has been widely reported that Inter will only let the 22-year-old go if his €111 million release clause is met.





Barcelona however only want to do a player(s) plus cash deal for the Argentine national team forward and Inter have demanded the above from them if they want to do such a deal for Lautaro, who still has three years left on his current deal with the club.

Lautaro, who joined Inter in the Summer of 2018 from Superliga Argentina side Racing Club in a circa €20 million deal, has also drawn links to both Manchester City and Real Madrid in the past few weeks.

This season he has made 31 appearances across all competitions to date in which he has scored 16 goals and provided four assists.