Security apparatus involved, in the fight against insurgency, have been urged to ensure normalcy everywhere, especially insurgency affected LGAs, as political activities heightened ahead of the 2019 polls in Adamawa state

Recalls Michika, Madagali, Numan and Demsa are some of the LGAs, where pockets of attacks are still, been recorded either by Boko Haram herders/farmers or communal violence.

A communique at the end of one day workshop, by the International Republican Institute (IRI), urged government to expedite actions, in deployment of more security in the affected areas in the state.

The program sponsored by USAID, expressed concern that, if security is not beefed up, many people would disenfranchised, leading to predisposing of violence during elections.

The communique, called on government to end communal clashes and farmers/herders conflicts, and to take stops to ensure the return of total normalcy to areas affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Participants at the workshop, also identified other triggers of election violence to lack of internal party democracy, godfathers imposing candidates, hate speech and provocative campaign slogans, among others.

The workshop also discouraged demonetization, of political processes, fake speech, vote selling and buying, as some of measures to mitigate electoral violence