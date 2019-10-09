<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru will be on the sidelines for the next two weeks after getting injured in training for French Ligue 1 side, Monaco.

The Nigerian is down with a hamstring injury which occurred prior to Monaco’s league match against Montpellier which they lost 3-1. Monaco are 16th after winning just two of their nine matches.

Up till now the striker is searching for his first goal for the Principality side that he joined from premier league side Everton who had loaned him to Galatasaray in Turkey.

He had since been left out of Nigeria’s international friendly against Brazil due to work permit issues.