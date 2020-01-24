<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Coach of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, Salisu Yusuf, is optimistic of returning from Cairo, Egypt with a good result as he leads his injury ravaged side to trade tackles with high flying, Pyramids F.C in a match day 5, Group A, Total/CAF Confederation cup encounter.

Speaking before the team jetted out to Egypt from the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Friday, the vastly experienced gaffer said that despite that fact that most of his tested legs were down and out with one form of injury or the other, he was positive of the match day squad making a positive impact.

“Yes, we expect a tough encounter from the Egyptian side that caused us our first defeat in the group stage at their backyard but we are resolved to make a positive impact in the match. Sure, it would have been great if we are going for this match with a full complement of our registered players but injuries and card suspensions would not allow for that,” the Super Eagles tactician said.

Coach Salisu further stated, “Despite the obvious fact that we are going without the full compliment of players, I trust the ones that made the cut to rise and be counted when the chips are down. Pyramids are certainly through to the quarter-finals while we still have a lot of catching up to do. I am happy that our team is gradually taking shape and this will be on display on Sunday in Cairo.”





Captain of the side, Temitope Olusesi said, “We are going to Egypt to give our best and believe that it would be good enough to steady the confidence that is gradually coming back into the team. In football anything is possible and we are going to Cairo to fly our flag very high.”

Despite occupying the basement in the four clubs group A of TOTAL/CAF Confederation cup 2019/2020 with two points from four matches played, Rangers may still make it to the knock out stages if it wins the remaining two matches if Al-Masry of Egypt fails to make their home advantage count when Mauritanian side, F.C Nouadhibou come visiting.

As at the last count, tough tackling Uche John will be missing this encounter due to accumulation of cards while Akpos Adubi, Ajani Ibrahim, Godspower Aniefiok, Semiu Liadi, Kehinde Adedipe and Obinna Eleje are all out for this encounter due to one form of injury or another.

The encounter is scheduled for 30 June stadium, Cairo the capital city of Egypt with kickoff slated for 5-00pm.