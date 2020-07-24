



Nigeria international Ogenyi Onazi has terminated his contract with Turkish Super Lig side, Denizlispor, with a match left to end the season.

The Super Eagles midfielder who has battled fitness issues in the last two years joined the team on a six-month contract after terminating his deal with Trabzonspor.

While with Denizlispor, he made nine league appearances.





His last injury was on July 13, when he ruptured his back in Denizlispor 2-1 loss to Trabzonspor which eventually ruled him out of the season.

According to Turkish publication, 61saat .com, the Nigerian terminated his contract and will not get the rest of his receivables. His contract was originally billed to expire at the end of the season.

Denizlispor are currently 14th in the league table and will need a win against bottom side, Ankaragucu, to remain in the top tier.