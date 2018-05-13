Recuperating Rivers United goalkeeper Abiodun Akande has said he hope to return to action next month after he fractured his leg last year.

The former U23 international, who has been out for a year due to the injury, has started personal training and hopes to see action in the second round of the league.

“I thank God for the progress I have made in my recovery. I am training now, though it’s only personal training, but hopefully I will be fully fit and get some action after the World Cup,” he said.

“My club has been wonderful and supportive.”

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has played for Shooting Stars and Sunshine Stars.