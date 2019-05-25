<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been named in Guinea’s provisional Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad as he continues his recovery from a thigh issue.

The 24-year-old injured his adductor muscle in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona whih ruled out for eight weeks.

Guinea disputed the diagnosis then and their hopes of taking him to Egypt was however given a boost when Jurgen Klopp revealed this week that the former RB Leipzig man is ahead of schedule.

Guinea take on Madagascar in their Group B opener on June 22 before matches against Nigeria and Burundi.

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Ibrahima Traore and Napoli defensive midfielder Amadou Diawara are among the players at ex-Kenya coach Put’s disposal.