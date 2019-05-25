Agence France-Presse

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been named in Guinea’s provisional Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad as he continues his recovery from a thigh issue.

The 24-year-old injured his adductor muscle in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona whih ruled out for eight weeks.

Guinea disputed the diagnosis then and their hopes of taking him to Egypt was however given a boost when Jurgen Klopp revealed this week that the former RB Leipzig man is ahead of schedule.

Guinea take on Madagascar in their Group B opener on June 22 before matches against Nigeria and Burundi.

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Ibrahima Traore and Napoli defensive midfielder Amadou Diawara are among the players at ex-Kenya coach Put’s disposal.

