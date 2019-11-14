<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Injured Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has turned to modelling to keep himself busy as he continued his recovery process.

The midfielder who has not played for Chelsea this season hooked up with Burberry fashion to model clothes worth £5,000 as part of their Christmas launch photoshoot. He worked closely with Nicolas Sarkozy’s supermodel wife Carla Bruni.

Sarkozy’s wife sat on the knee of the 23-year-old showing off a black suit worth £2,290 and a double-faced wool duffle coat worth £2,250.

‘I have never actually thought about working with a fashion brand before Burberry approached me,’ the English midfielder told GQ magazine.

‘I have only worked with Adidas since being a professional footballer. So the opportunity to expand into the fashion world with Burberry was exciting.

‘When the opportunity came knocking I couldn’t turn the experience down. Being injured at the time, it was a good way to use some of my free time.’