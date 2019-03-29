<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Falcons attacker Asisat Oshoala will miss the team’s international friendly against Canada on April 8 having been ruled out for five weeks due to injury.

Oshoala who is on a six-month loan with Barcelona Ladies suffered a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid Ladies in the Spanish Women’s league a fortnight ago.

Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby also disclosed that China based Francisca Ordega has been excused from the warm up matches in order to settle fully in her new club.

He however said in the absence of the duo, France-based striker Desire Oparanozie is expected to play her first game for the team this year after battling with injury since last year’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The Falcons are expected in Spain next week to continue their build up for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.