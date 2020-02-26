<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ini Umotong scored the winner as Brighton and Hove Albion booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the English FA Cup following a 3-0 triumph over Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

After a 1-0 shock home defeat to Tottenham last week, Brighton ensured they were at their best to advance and took a 14th-minute lead through debutant Rianna Jarrett.

After the restart, Jarrett netted her second of the day in the opening minute of the half to double the lead for Hope Powell’s ladies.





Despite the fightback attempt by Palace, Umotong made a cool finish in the 68th minute to wrap up the victory for Brighton.

Umotong, who played from the start to finish of the encounter, has now scored six goals in all competitions for the English side.

The result means Brighton have reached the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 1994 and equalled their best-ever finish in the history of the competition.

Brighton have now been rewarded with a quarter-final showdown with Birmingham City at The People’s Pension Stadium on March 15.