Ini Umotong scored a goal as Brighton thrashed Crystal Palace 5-1 to launch their preseason training activities in style.

The 25-year-old resumed action for the new English Women’s Super League season at the English topflight outfit after signing a new one-year deal last week.

On Sunday, the Nigeria international, who was overlooked for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, came off the bench to register her name on the scoresheet.

Aileen Whelan netted a brace while Kirsty Barton and Kate Natkiel scored a goal each to ensure the Palace thrashing at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre.

Powell’s side will be opening their new league campaign at Bristol City on September 8 and Umotong will be eager to impress at the Stoke Gifford Stadium.