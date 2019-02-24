



The Osun Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, on Sunday banned the use of mobile phone at election collation centre in Osogbo.

Agbaje, during his opening remarks at the INEC collation centre, said people at the high table would not be allowed to call or pick calls throughout the collation period.

He however, said that anyone who wished to receive or pick calls must step outside the hall.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the high table include the collation officer, head of security agencies and other Senior INEC officials.

The collation of the results commenced at about 9:45am at the INEC headquarters in Osogbo.

Also in his remarks, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, the Presidential Election collation officer in the state appealed to party agents at the centre to be peaceful and orderly.

Ogundipe said the election was another milestone in the history of the country, adding that at the end of the exercise Nigerians should see themselves as one.

Meanwhile, officials of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) were stationed at strategic location at the centre.

One of the officials who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) under the condition of anonymity said they were at the centre to monitor politicians who might want to engage in bribery or any financial misconduct.

Men of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), Police, and Nigeria Civil Defense Corps were also seen within and outside the collation centre to ensure security.