KV Kortjik striker Imoh Ezekiel has been ruled out of action for at least two weeks after he suffered a muscle strain.

The 24-year-old striker has yet to score in five league appearances since his delayed arrival at Kortjik due to visa issues.

Ezekiel has returned to Belgium after time at Standard Liege and Anderlecht as a free agent after he was released by Spanish club Las Palmas.

Kortjik, who also have former Flying Eagles captain Abduljaleel Ajagun on their books, are 11th on the table with 11 points from 10 matches.