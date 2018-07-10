Nigerian striker, Imoh Ezekiel, has agreed to join Belgian side, KV Kortrijk, on a two-year deal after he was released from his contract with Spanish side Las Palmas, his representative, Liameed Gafaar has said.

Ezekiel joined Las Palmas in January on a two year deal after he terminated his contract with Turkish club Konyaspor, but he failed to sparkle with Spanish side who were relegated at the end of the Spanish La Liga season in May.

He featured in 12 games without scoring a goal.

Gafaar said that Ezekiel will complete a move back to Belgian side, KV Kortrijk as soon as Schengen entry visa is issued.

“A deal is close for him (Ezekiel) to join KV Kortrijk and we are waiting for his visa so the formalities will be completed,” Gafaar said.

Ezekiel previously featured for Standard Liege where he played 80 games and scored 29 goals before he moved to Al -Arabi in Qatar. He also played on a season loan for Anderlecht in Belgium before he featured for Konyaspor and Las Palmas.

Should Ezekiel complete his move to Kortjik, he will link up with compatriot Abduljaleel Ajagun at the club.