Nigeria U23 international Imoh Ezekiel has finally joined up with new Belgian club KV Kortjik after several weeks delay due to visa hassles.

KV Kortjik today announced they have signed the experienced striker, 24, till the middle of 2021.

He was released by Spanish club Las Palmas UD last month with a year to spare on his contract.

Kortjik will be his third Belgian club after he has featured for Standard Liege and Anderlecht.

They will hope he starts firing right away after they have only managed a draw in three games in the new season.