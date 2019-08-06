<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Imo State Governor Chukwuemeka Ihedioha unveiled former MFM FC manager Fidelis Ilechukwu as new head Heartland coach ahead of the new season.

The announcement by the Naze Millionaires has put to rest speculations around the future of the erstwhile MFM boss, who opted for a new challenge after 13 years in charge of the Olukoya Boys.

In attendance at the elaborate ceremony were the Executive Governor of the State Ihedioha; team manager, Mobi Oparaku; former Super Eagles midfielder, Henry Nwosu and other top officials of the club.

Ilechukwu turned down a lucrative offer from his former club, MFM FC of Lagos to move to the five-time NPFL champions told the media said it was an emotional day for him.

“It’s a new dawn in my career and my heart is filled with mixed feelings. Mixed feelings for me because I am leaving MFM where I was the head coach for 13 years, so it’s an emotional day for me.

“I want to thank MFM FC and the church itself for believing in me and trusting me. I am forever grateful to them and they will always have a special place in my heart.”

“Like I said, Heartland is a new challenge and I hope and pray fortune smiles on me in my new job.”

Heartland barely escaped relegation from the NPFL last season and Ilechukwu will combine his position with that of the U23 Eagles where he is one of the assistant coaches.