



The governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has dissolved the board and management of Heartland Football Club.

The letter of the dissolution of the board which was made available to newsmen was sent by State Government through the Imo State Ministry of Youth and Sports on Friday, 24th, July 2020.

The management led by Godson Onyemobi was accused of failing to carry out the directives of the government and have now been ordered to return all club properties within 48 hours (from 23 July).





Heartland has been in the news for the wrong reasons in the past few months after they were found guilty of terminating the contract of some of their former players unlawfully.

As a result, The Nigerian professional football league outfit was banned from signing new players for the next two registration periods and ordered to pay over 16 million naira to the players by the League Management Company (LMC) in February.