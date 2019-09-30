<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former assistant coach of Nigeria’s U23 national team Fatai Amoo has stated that coach Imama Amapakabo’s home-based Eagles team have further put themselves under pressure following the team’s consecutive defeats against Togo in two different competitions within a week.

Amoo speaking in a chat with newsmen said the team is under pressure now even if the coach may want to downplay been under pressure but that results will have to change to come up with such defense.

He added that the team must get itself back on track else the coach may have his position under threat.

“You are as good as your last game and really there is pressure already even if he comes to say no pressure. I will understand him playing down on that but it is tough and we don’t have to deceive ourselves.”