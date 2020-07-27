



Abia Warriors New Coach Imama Amapakabo has give no himself a personal target on his new role with the NPFL side.

Despite the former Rangers handlers sharing about his dream of bringing glory to Umuahia based club with Journalist on Wednesday shortly after being unveiled as the new manager.

Amapakabo has shared his desire to win the league title, and also qualify the league for continental engagements on Saturday in a reigning Whatsapp group, Family United by Football.

In his words, the former Super Eagles assistant coach says he wants to do well with the team.

“I want to do very well with the team, it is a challenge for me and the team and for some time they have been a mid-table team, kudos to them since 2013 for keeping their heads above the waters”





“It won’t be out of place if they get continental or win the league” he shared.

The Rivers State-born tactician however disclosed that the club is aware of how important it is for the pitch to be in the best condition always to allow his team to play well.

“My employers also want to see good football and then, I think they also know the challenges in front of us”

“I have been able to see the pitch, we talked about it, I think it is their responsibility to see what they can do to help us play the kind of football they employ me to help the team to play”. he concluded.

Imama who worked as an assistant Coach to Gernot Rohr for the Super Eagles during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations signed a two-year deal with the club.