Head coach of the national U23 team, Dream Team, coach Imama Amapakabo has revealed that he and his players will not take Sudan for granted when both countries go head to head in the final Olympic qualifier next month.

Players have already started camping, with some foreign-based players expected to join up with the team.

Speaking, Imama also added that he recalls the Sudanese team gave the Flying Eagles a scare at the AYC recently, which is why they should not be taken lightly.

“They are not as elusive as the Libyans, at least we have a clear picture of who we are facing. We know they are physical”.

“Let’s not forget that it was this same team that held our U20 team in the last U20 competition so it’s a team I believe we will take very seriously and prepare for”.