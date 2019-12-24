<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles assistant coach Imama Amapakabo has expressed satisfaction with his personal achievements as a coach in 2019.

Amapakabo made this known while giving an assessment of how he fared this year.

He took charge of the home-based Eagles that got knocked out in the qualifiers for next year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) by Togo.

Also he led the U-23 Eagles to this year’s U-23 AFCON where they crashed out in the group stage and will not be at the football event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Despite the setbacks, the 1985 U-17 FIFA World Cup Winner with the Golden Eaglets, described this year as the best for him.

“It is the best year for me,” Amapakabo said.

“Imama Amapakabo had the opportunity that many other had never had. Assistant coach of the Super Eagles, head coach of CHAN Eagles, head coach of U-23, whatever the results are, all glory to God I think it’s a blessed year for me.

“I am a coach and I try to do my best at all times and get results as much as I possibly can.

“Like I say all the time I’m like a grave digger, the day I win games I dig four shovels, the day I lose I dig 200.”