Coach Imama Amapakabo has put behind the pains of the Super Eagles B failure to secure the 2020 CHAN ticket, and has now focused on the Olympic Eagles’ title defence at the 2019 U-23 AFCON billed for Egypt next month.

Amapakabo, a former Nigeria junior international goalkeeper, has called back his Olympic Eagles into camp, starting with players plying their trades in the domestic league.

The team’s training camp doors were flung open on Monday with the players drilled in training by the former Enugu Rangers coach.

The defending champions of the U-23 AFCON, eased past Sudan 5-1 on aggregate to book a place in the 3rd U-23 AFCON in Cairo, Egypt from where Africa’s three representatives at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will emerge.

“The foreign based players would be joining the team next week Monday,” Amapakabo told newsmen.

“We’ve had three weeks closed door camping before now. So, this time, we are going to have just two weeks training before traveling to Egypt.

“A week of training together, I mean both the home and foreign based players will put the team in good mood going into the championship.”

The U23 AFCON will hold from November 8 until November 22 in Egypt.

Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles are in Group B alongside Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Zambia and all the matches will be played at Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.

The team will get their campaign underway with a tough opener against West African rivals, Ivory Coast.