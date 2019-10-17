<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Home-based Super Eagles head coach Imama Amapakabo has named 20 players for Saturday’s 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying second leg clash against the Hawks of Togo.

Heartland goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Sikiru Alimi, who plays for Lobi Stars, skipper of side, Mfon Udoh and Akwa United’s Ndifreke Effiong are some of the players on the list.

Theophilus Afelokhai, Sunusi Ibrahim, Ifeanyi Aneamena, Ebube Duru and Anthony Shimanga also made the list.

The Amapakabo’s charges who have been training at the FIFA Goal Project, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja since returning from their campaign at the WAFU/FOX Cup of Nations in Senegal last week are expected to storm Lagos today (Thursday) for the game billed to hold at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The Home-Eagles lost the first leg 4-1 last month at the Stade de Kegue, Lome.

Nigeria finished as first runner-up at the last edition of the African Nations Championship staged by Morocco early last year.

The winner over two legs between Nigeria and Togo will book a slot at the 6th African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals scheduled for Cameroon in June 2020.