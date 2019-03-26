<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria U23 coach Imama Amapakabo has lauded his side for their 4-0 whitewash of Libya in Monday’s second leg Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Having lost 2-0 in the first leg last Wednesday at the Stade de Ben Guerdane, the Dream Team VII bounced back in style with the Wolfsburg loanee Victor Osimhen scoring a hat-trick before David Okereke wrapped up the rout as they advance into the final stage of the qualifiers on 4-2 aggregate.

And the 49-year-old gaffer who admitted of knowing nothing of their opponents prior to their first leg encounter has lauded his side for the impeccable performance.

“We knew nothing about the Libyans in the first leg and paid for it,” Amapakabo told media after the game.

“The players came out stronger in this game especially in the second half against a defensive team.”

Nigeria will tackle the winner between Sudan and Kenya in the final round of the qualifiers.