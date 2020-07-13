



Chairman of Abia Warriors Pastor Emeka Inyama says the arrival of coach Imama Amapakabo will help the club to challenge for honors next season.

Imama Amapakabo was appointed as the new gaffer for next season following the exit of coach willy Ndube who was in charge of the team last season.

Inyama who is one of the most respected football administrators in the country said the arrival of the former Super Eagles assistant coach Imama Amapakabo will surely strengthen the team.

”Imama is a big coach, he has pedigree, he has won the league with Rangers, he has cut his teeth with other clubs like Sharks and Enyimba, he has also worked with the National team, coach of U-23, Assistant Coach to Gernot Rohr, so he has something to offer.





“We need to drive the club this time around our ambition this time is to contest for honours and go for the big picture”. He told Uyo based radio station.

Imama Amapakabo last worked as the head coach of Nigeria’s home base Super Eagles and the national U-23 team.

He won the Nigerian professional football league with Rangers International of Enugu in 2016 and left the club less than a year after achieving success.

The last club he managed was El Kanemi football club of Maiduguri and was able to guide the club from relegation that in 2017.