<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

CHAN Eagles Head Coach Imama Amapakabo said his team showed improvements after two poor outings against Togo in recent weeks, but also admits they could have done better on Saturday to get the result.

Nigeria’s hope of reaching the 2020 African Nations Championship was snuffed out on Saturday following a 4-3 aggregate defeat to Togo.

The Super Eagles won 2-0 in the second-leg but were unable to overturn the 4-1 first-leg deficit in Lome.

‘The players were able to interpret our tactics this time. Before the game I explained to them that they had to be calm and not be in a hurry, but today the players were in a hurry,’ Amapakabo said.

‘We only just started to get our Match fitness, unfortunately, the result hasn’t gone our way. We gave it our all but it wasn’t good enough.

‘We played them Today for 90 minutes and kept them out, they didn’t have a shot on target.’